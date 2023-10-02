Did the pandemic change the way we treat others? We want to hear from you
Since the onset of COVID-19, Canadians have gone through many challenging times.
Among them, people had to navigate the early and changing pandemic procedures, stay away from loved ones for months, or in some cases years, and witness the health-care system on the brink of collapse.
As the world transitions away from the immediate threat of COVID-19, and now looks at what's next, there are new challenges facing Canadians.
For some, the pandemic put into perspective the challenges of mental health and the impacts of isolation. In addition to those residual effects, the current state of the economy has many worried about job security and affordable housing.
A lot has happened in the time since March 2020, and some Canadians feel that one of the characteristics the country used to be known for – kindness – may no longer be an accurate stereotype.
They've turned to social media to ask whether anyone else has noticed society being "increasingly unkind" and "disrespectful" since the pandemic.
Are you noticing more people are less polite, patient and kind in Canada? When do you think this trend started? What are some experiences you've had of uncalled-for behaviour, and do you believe the pandemic or recent cost-of-living stresses were a factor?
CTVNews.ca wants to know if you think people have become more disrespectful and unkind in the last few years.
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
McDonald's, Wendy's defeat lawsuit over size of burgers
McDonald's and Wendy's have defeated a lawsuit accusing them of deceiving hungry diners by exaggerating the size of their burgers.
New study shows where you fall on new internet addiction spectrum
Researchers have come up with categories for people who are addicted to the internet and for those who are at risk.
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
Federal ministers still lack mandate letters, two months after majority shuffled
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to issue mandate letters for his cabinet ministers, two months after announcing an overhaul to his front bench.
Before and after: Damage in wake of Canada's wildfires seen from space
Images captured by satellite show that the damage left in the wake of some of Canada's worst wildfires.
UN Security Council votes to send Kenya-led multinational force to Haiti to fight violent gangs
The UN Security Council on Monday voted to send a multinational force to Haiti led by Kenya to help combat violent gangs in the troubled Caribbean country.
Ex-MLB pitcher, woman who accused him of assault in 2021, settle legal dispute
Former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer and a woman who accused him of beating and sexually assaulting her in 2021 have settled their legal dispute, Bauer's attorneys said Monday.
A riled Trump sounds off outside the New York fraud trial that accuses him of lying about his wealth
Aggrieved and defiant, former U.S. president Donald Trump sat through hours of sometimes testy opening statements Monday in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties.
W5 Investigates How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
Bonnie Crombie defends near $1M in campaign donations in bid for Ontario Liberal leader
Bonnie Crombie has raised nearly one million dollars in her bid for leadership of the Ontario Liberals, tens of thousands of which appear to have come from one developer based in the Toronto area.
Toronto police officer charged with assault following 'dispute' with woman
A Toronto police officer with 15 years of service has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault investigation.
-
Man charged after allegedly soliciting funds using fake Ontario magazine for more than a decade
A man in his 50s from Oakville, Ont. has been arrested and charged after allegedly selling advertisements and soliciting funds using a fake magazine for more than a decade.
One dead after driver strikes two pedestrians in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police say a woman in her 40s is dead after a driver struck her and another person in Sandy Hill.
-
Ottawa police say there are no reports of any significant issues following Sunday's Panda Game between the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.
-
The city of Ottawa is seeking public input on a plan to bring the tree protection bylaw in the suburbs in line with the urban core.
Construction project aims to bring hundreds of new jobs to Barrie
Ground has broken on a new project to bring hundreds of new jobs to Barrie.
-
Fire halls in Wasaga Beach will now be distributing naloxone kits to prevent potential overdoes in the town.
-
Emergency crews are investigating after a food truck exploded in Gravenhurst Sunday morning.
Four teens arrested in connection to Pride flag taken from school and burned: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teenagers after they say a Pride flag was taken from a Kitchener high school, trampled on, and burned.
-
OPP have arrested a 16-year-old after they say around 150 youths were involved in numerous fights at the fairgrounds in Caledonia.
-
Four people are officially in the running to become Cambridge's next Ward 1 councillor.
Sudden death investigation at West Middlesex Memorial Arena Park
The Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service is investigating a sudden death at the West Middlesex Memorial Arena Park behind the arena.
-
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s Health Care London (St. Joseph’s) are joining hospitals across the region in adjusting masking guidelines.
-
UWindsor gets 'best-ever' placement in global ranking
The University of Windsor has achieved its highest-ever position in the World University Rankings by the Times Higher Education.
-
12-year-old girl drowns in Kahnawake quarry
A 12-year-old girl drowned Sunday at the Bedard Quarry in Kahnawake, Que., on Montreal's South Shore. Kahnawake Peacekeepers say they were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, two non-local youth told them their 12-year-old friend had jumped into the water from a cliff and had not resurfaced.
Woman, 79, killed at Quebec seniors residence; suspect, 81, under watch in hospital
A 79-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in a seniors' residence in Terrebonne, in the Lanaudière region north of Montreal. An 81-year-old man is considered a suspect in the case, but he is still unconscious in hospital.
Quebec provincial police find body of five-year-old who fell in river
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers found the lifeless body of a five-year-old child who had fallen into the Saint-Maurice River in the Mauricie region at noon on Monday.
Halifax police say arrests made following 'unsanctioned student gathering'
Police say they've made arrests and issued summary offence tickets after an "unsanctioned student gathering" in Halifax.
Minimum wage rises in six provinces, but is it enough?
Amid a cost-of-living crisis driving up food bank visits and economic anxiety, the minimum wage increased in six provinces today – but both advocates and critics fear it may not be enough to tackle the overarching problem.
-
After seven years and an access-to-information battle that has moved to the courts, the Nova Scotia government has released some details of the security fears staff identified after violence broke out at a provincial youth detention facility.
'We are dead inside': Family mourning after mother lost to alleged drunk driver
A Winnipeg family is in mourning after a mother of three was killed by a alleged drunk driver last week.
-
RCMP in Selkirk are looking for the public's help in finding a missing 30-year-old woman.
-
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba New Democrats are ending their election campaign the way they started it -- with a health-care promise in a suburban seat currently held by the Progressive Conservatives.
Police seeking dash-cam footage to assist in search for missing Calgary woman
Police continue to search for a woman who was reported missing from northwest Calgary on Saturday.
-
Grizzly bear experts say fatal attacks are extremely rare, but it's always a risk when people venture into the wilderness.
-
Calgary city council is discussing a proposed transit safety strategy on Monday, in an effort to address concerns about the number of incidents on public transit.
Homicide detectives investigating death outside downtown Edmonton shelter
A 39-year-old man is dead after he was found injured outside a downtown Edmonton shelter Sunday afternoon.
-
An Edmonton man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in the Leduc area Monday morning.
-
Grizzly bear experts say fatal attacks are extremely rare, but it's always a risk when people venture into the wilderness.
Racing 'L' driver clocked at 199 km/h in North Vancouver, said 'other driver was going faster'
A 19-year-old driver with a learner's licence was clocked going 199 km/h while racing through North Vancouver, B.C., over the weekend, according to Mounties.
-
A massive fire in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood that broke out Sunday night has completely destroyed four businesses, according to officials.
-
A female grizzly bear and her two older cubs have been trapped and relocated after frequenting areas around Nelson in southeastern British Columbia.
What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker
On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to issue mandate letters for his cabinet ministers, two months after announcing an overhaul to his front bench.
-
The trial of Cameron Ortis, a former senior RCMP intelligence official accused of passing on top-secret national security data, is set to begin on Tuesday.
U.S. health officials propose using a cheap antibiotic as a 'morning-after pill' against STDs
U.S. health officials plan to endorse a common antibiotic as a morning-after pill that gay and bisexual men can use to try to avoid some increasingly common sexually transmitted diseases.
-
As Canadians prepare for another respiratory virus season this fall and winter, some may be curious to know if what they have is a cold, flu or possibly COVID-19. With rapid antigen tests being one popular option, CTV News looks at how many are still in stock in Canada and where you can get one.
-
The World Health Organization authorized a second malaria vaccine on Monday, a decision that could offer countries a cheaper and a more readily available option than the world's first shot against the parasitic disease.
Sam Bankman-Fried must now convince a jury that the former crypto king was not a crook
For a while, Sam Bankman-Fried tried to convince politicians and the public that he was the next J.P. Morgan. Now, he has to convince a jury that he wasn't, in reality, the next Bernie Madoff.
-
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
A second U.K. police force is looking into allegations of sexual offences committed by Russell Brand
A second British police force is looking into sexual offences allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday.
-
A documentary chronicling Beyonce's just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, AMC Theaters announced Monday.
-
Taylor Swift couldn't just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field. The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.
Laurentian Bank appoints new CEO after computer mainframe outage
Following a major power outage last week, the effects of which are still being felt, Laurentian Bank has announced the departure of its president and chief executive officer, Rania Llewellyn, and its board chairman Michael Mueller.
-
Most stocks are drifting lower Monday as the constrictor of higher interest rates tightens its coils around Wall Street.
-
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asked that Disney's First Amendment lawsuit against him be tossed from federal court, and Disney demanded emails, texts and other communications from the governor's office in a separate state court lawsuit originally brought by DeSantis appointees of Walt Disney World's governing district.
New study shows where you fall on new internet addiction spectrum
Researchers have come up with categories for people who are addicted to the internet and for those who are at risk.
-
In a country known for its kindness, have Canadians started to change? Some say there's been a decline in the way we treat others since the pandemic. We want to hear your thoughts.
-
-
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is dismissive of a lawsuit brought against his team by the rival New York Knicks.
-
Francis Lee, the former Manchester City and England striker, has died. He was 79. Lee's death was announced on Monday by City, where he was also its chairman in the 1990s after retiring from playing soccer.
-
David Beckham delves back into the hateful treatment he received following his infamous 1998 World Cup red card - and its impact on him - in a new Netflix documentary series pegged to the 10th anniversary of his retirement.
-
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.