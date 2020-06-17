TORONTO -- When most of the world went into lockdown at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, the pandemic posed special challenges for adoption and surrogacy agencies, as well as many hopeful parents.

Were your international adoption or surrogacy plans thwarted because of the pandemic? Are you separated from your adopted child or a baby born via surrogate outside Canada because of current travel restrictions?

We want to hear from you. If you’d like to share your story, please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information.

Your comments and photos may be used online at CTVNews.ca.