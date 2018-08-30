

Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario colleges and universities must come up with free speech policies or face government funding cuts.

The Progressive Conservative government issued the warning today, saying the schools have until Jan. 1, 2019 to develop, implement and comply with those policies.

A government statement says students who contravene the policies would be subject to existing campus discipline measures.

It also says that the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario will monitor compliance starting in September 2019 and schools that don't comply could face funding cuts.

Premier Doug Ford promised during the spring election that he would tie funding for post-secondary institutions to free speech.

The promise came after several Canadian campuses saw incidents in which controversial speakers came under fire for their views.