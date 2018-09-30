

CTVNews.ca Staff





A devastated horse owner is appealing for information to help find her missing Clydesdale horse which she fears may have been stolen for meat.

Six-year-old mare Moly was last seen over a week ago in her pen on a farm in Entwistle, Alta., west of Edmonton.

Molly’s owner Cindy Thomas found the stable unlocked Sunday morning.

The gentle giant was the only horse missing from the building she shared with five other horses.

Cindy told CTV Edmonton that hundreds of people have contacted her to help get the horse home.

“She’s just a big shy girl,” she says.

“She’s timid; her eyes are the softest and kindest eyes you’ll ever see.”

Molly has no branding, white stockings and a white stripe on her nose.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $1,000 as reward money, with donations from as far as Mexico.

More than 3,000 people have shared Cindy’s story on Facebook, where she appealed for the horse’s safe return.

She said she has searched from ‘coast to coast and into the USA’.

Cindy said: “Just let someone know she's OK. That she has food and water.

“I’ve been beating myself up like crazy, cause I don’t know where she is.”

The RCMP has confirmed that it was investigating the theft of a Clydesdale horse.

Earlier this year in southern Alberta a pair of horses owned by a Lethbridge-area woman were sold to Bouvry Exports meat-packing plant in Fort Macleod while being boarded and were slaughtered.

Cindy said a big draft horse like Molly could be worth more than $800.

She told CTV Edmonton that she contacted Bouvry to alert them about Molly and that the company’s brand inspector told her it had not had any Clydesdales handed in.