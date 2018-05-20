Hundreds of people were evacuated and a century-old building was reduced to its chimney and foundation as flames swept through the downtown area of Manitoba’s second largest city on Saturday.

Authorities in Brandon, Man., said the massive fire started around noon at the historic Christie's Office Plus building on the 700 block of Pacific Avenue. Embers drifted to Massey Manor, an affordable housing complex, before jumping to Collyer’s equipment supply store, a beer vendor, and a vacant dance club connected to a downtown hotel.

A handful of buildings in between were left largely undamaged. The City of Brandon said no fatalities have been reported in a statement on Saturday.

Brian Kayes, the City of Brandon’s director of risk and emergency management, said on Sunday morning that the fire is now mostly contained, although one building is still actively burning.



Massey Manor resident Cheryl Cote said she heard what sounded like explosions as she fled from the building through a smoke-filled hallway. Residents stood outside and watched as the 58-unit building’s roof collapsed.

“This girl said, ‘The building is on fire. The building is on fire,’” Cote told CTV Winnipeg on Saturday. “I’m happy that nobody got hurt, but I am devastated by that fact that I have to start over.”

Emergency reinforcements from outside the city, including firefighters from CFB Shilo, arrived to help battle the blaze. The Red Cross is helping anyone who is displaced find housing. The provincial government and Salvation Army are also working with municipal authorites.

Brandon Fire and Emergency Services Chief Brent Dane said the fire was one of the biggest in the city’s modern history.

“The vendor and night club is (burnt) to the ground. Christie's is to the ground,” he said on Saturday. “We are trying to still fight the fire in Massey Manor and Collyer’s service centre.”

The City of Brandon said in its statement that about 100 evacuees have registered for assistance at a local hotel, and fire and emergency crews will remain on site to extinguish “flare-ups” at impacted buildings.

More than 1,000 Manitoba Hydro customers near the fires lost power. The utility said service was fully restored by 9:30 p.m. local time.

Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest took to Twitter to thank emergency responders and the provincial government for their support.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister tweeted that he was “watching with deep concern as a massive fire devours downtown Brandon landmarks” as the fire raged.

Watching with deep concern as a massive fire devours downtown Brandon landmarks. Thanks to Brandon fire fighters and police personnel for keeping Brandonites safe. #mbpoli #bdnmb pic.twitter.com/zb2IITyciL — Brian Pallister (@Brian_Pallister) May 19, 2018

Cote said it was difficult to stand by and watch her home and possessions go up in flames.

“I lost a lot of personal souvenirs, mementos, things that I wanted to keep,” she said.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Kayes said authorities are certain it began at the Christie's Office Plus building.





With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Sarah Plowman