Desjardins revises data theft impact numbers, says 4.2 million affected
Desjardins President and CEO Guy Cormier reads a statement during a news conference in Montreal on June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 11:25AM EDT
MONTREAL -- The Desjardins Group data theft is much larger than first thought, affecting 4.2 million members -- up from the 2.9 million first reported in June.
The new number represents the entirety of the Quebec-based banking co-operative's membership.
President and CEO Guy Cormier told a news conference today those figures come after new information was provided by Quebec police on Thursday.
Last month, the provincial force questioned 17 people of interest and conducted multiple property searches as part of an investigation dubbed "Portier."
The force said it met 91 witnesses in the Quebec City, Montreal and Laval areas without making a formal arrest.
Desjardins has said a single employee -- since fired -- was responsible for the breach detected in December 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Here's how a national strategy against violent crime could work
- Ont. public elementary teachers vote 98 per cent in favour of strike action
- Three-year-old boy stabbed in Winnipeg suffered brain damage, will be taken off life support: Aunt
- N.S. RCMP investigating after cannabis edibles found in Halloween candy
- 'Last wilderness': Alberta chief wants meeting on land approved for oilsands