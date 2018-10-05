

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Department of National Defence is in the market for dogs.

The government agency that oversees the Canadian Forces posted a public notice on Tuesday looking for four young pups eager to work.

The dogs will be trained in two different ways. Some will be what’s considered “single purpose” dogs and trained for detection. The other dogs will be trained for a variety of skills, including tracking, patrol and detection.

The notice doesn’t say how much the department will pay for the dogs. In the past, DND has paid between $9,300 to $19,600 per dog, depending on age and how it would be used.

Qualified dogs must meet a long list of criteria. First and foremost, each candidate must “demonstrate the characteristics and capabilities to successfully complete a demanding training program followed by working in a challenging operational environment,” according to the public tender.

Newborn puppies need not apply, but dogs between 10 months and 36 months at time of selection are acceptable. However, these dogs must be what the military considers “green” – that is, they haven’t been previously trained.

If you’re thinking of offering up the family Schnauzer, hold off. The department is only interested in three breeds: Belgian Malinois, German Shepherds and Dutch Shepherds.

The right dog must also fall within a Goldilocks weight chart, somewhere between 45 and 80 lbs, at the age of maturity.

Anyone looking to submit a dog for consideration must also supply a long list of documents, including vaccination certificates and original X-rays of all limbs and joints.

Spokesperson Sue Beler said the department is looking to purchase the four dogs sometime during the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The department is potentially considering buying another two dogs by 2028.