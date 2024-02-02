'Dense' fog prompts Environment Canada to issue advisories to these provinces

Environment Canada is warning of "near-zero visibility" across swaths of the West Coast and the Prairies on Friday.

The weather agency issued fog advisories for portions of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

In B.C., fog was expected to be "dense" in the Lakes District, Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake. Along the Okanagan Connector, the fog would be "persistent" due to a ridge of high pressure, Environment Canada warned.

In the Muncho Lake, Liard River and Toad River area, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for a "brief but heavy burst of snow" that it expected to happen Friday afternoon.

Snow was also predicted to impact residents of Faro and Ross River, Yukon with a 10- to 15-centimetre dumping in the forecast from Friday morning until this afternoon.

"A frontal system over southeastern Yukon will intensify this morning before moving out of the area," the snowfall warning for the territory read.

One portion of Yukon near Beaver Creek is experiencing extreme cold, the agency said. Wind chill values could be as low as -55.

In Alberta, fog developed near Wood Buffalo National Park and Fort McMurray Friday morning, stretching into northern Saskatchewan.

Communities near Stony Rapids and Collins Bay, Sask., were impacted, advisories said. A southern portion of the province near the Manitoba border was also impacted by fog patches.

West of Winnipeg, fog could suddenly impact drivers, an advisory said. Residents of the communities of Cowan, Camperville and Brandon were warned to expect near-zero visibility on Friday morning, the agency said.

Environment Canada called travelling through the fog "hazardous," warning Canadians to avoid it if possible.

According to Environment Canada, the fog was expected to lift throughout the morning on Friday for all portions of the Prairies.

In Toronto, residents can expect to see prolonged sun for the first time in weeks, the weather forecast from Environment Canada showed.

The Greater Toronto Area has been unseasonably dark this winter, Dave Phillips, an Environment Canada meteorologist, told CTV News Toronto.

The weather agency also issued a special weather statement to parts of Nova Scotia on Friday morning due to "prolonged winter weather."

According to the statement, eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton Island, could see snow from Friday evening into Monday. Environment Canada predicts snow totals could reach 20 centimetres by Saturday evening.

"A brief break in the snow is expected Saturday evening into Sunday morning, before intensifying once again throughout the day on Sunday and persisting through Monday," the statement read.