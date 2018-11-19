

Chris Morris, The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The stalled retrial of Dennis Oland for the second degree murder of his father, Richard Oland, is due to resume tomorrow morning in a Saint John courtroom.

It's been more than a month since 16 jury members were selected for what is expected to be a lengthy, four-month trial.

But an unplanned, two-week delay has set back the trial schedule.

On November 7th, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison told jurors that an "unexpected legal issue" had to be resolved before the trial could begin.

Information relating to the delay is under a publication ban.

This is the second trial for the 50-year-old of Dennis Oland for the bludgeoning death of his multi-millionaire father.

Richard Oland's body was discovered on the morning of July 7, 2011, in his uptown Saint John office.

The 69-year-old businessman and former executive of Moosehead Breweries Ltd. had been beaten to death.

Dennis Oland, his only son, was charged with second degree murder in 2013.

He was tried in 2015 but the jury verdict in that case was set aside on appeal in 2016 and a new trial ordered.

Oland, supported by his family, has steadfastly maintained his innocence.