

Staff, CTVNews.ca





North York Community Council has approved an application made by the family of Barry and Honey Sherman to demolish the Toronto mansion where the billionaire couple was murdered more than a year ago.

The billionaire philanthropist couple was found dead in the basement of their home on Dec. 15, 2017. No suspect has been named or arrested in the case.

Earlier this month, the family asked for permission from the city to tear down the two-storey home at 50 Old Colony Rd. At the time, neighbours and the area councillor told CTV Toronto, they supported the family’s decision.

In the letter, dated Feb. 11, a representative for the family said the house has been vacant for more than a year and is a source of “bad memories” and “stigma” for the family.

In the demolition application, the family’s agent said it “pains” the family to have the house still standing. “No one will purchase the home as it presently stands,” the letter stated.

The family plans on tearing the building down, filling in the pool and eventually putting the lot up for sale.

SHERMANS' MURDERS UNSOLVED

Apotex founder and former CEO Barry and his wife Honey were discovered in a semi-seated position with belts looped around their necks from a railing beside the indoor pool over two years ago. The autopsy on the Shermans determined that they both died of “ligature neck compression.”

This past October, the Sherman family offered a $10-million reward to anyone with information which led to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect. They also hired a private investigation team to look into case.

Then, on Jan. 26, over a year after the Shermans’ deaths, police officially classified their deaths as a targeted double murder. Early media reports quoting unnamed police sources who said it was initially investigated as a murder-suicide.