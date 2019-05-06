

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca staff





The Toronto home of Barry and Honey Sherman, where the couple had been murdered, is being demolished after the North York Community Council approved the family’s request.

Demolition crews were at the residence Monday, with one excavator seen tearing down the side of the home.

The billionaire philanthropist couple was found dead at the home on Dec. 15, 2017. Since then, investigators haven’t named or arrested any suspects, but a Toronto Star report said investigators may have a working theory in the ongoing murder case.

Apotex founder and former CEO Barry and his wife Honey were discovered in a semi-seated position with belts looped around their necks from a railing beside the indoor pool. The autopsies on the Shermans determined that they both died of “ligature neck compression.”

In a letter sent to North York Community Council back in February, family representative Eric Kirshenblatt said the house harboured bad memories for the Sherman family.

“It was very emotional but I think they're relieved,” he said in March, when the demolition was approved. At the time, the family said it was planning on tearing the building down, filling in the pool and eventually putting the lot up for sale.

In the demolition application, the family’s agent said it “pains” the family to have the house still standing. “No one will purchase the home as it presently stands,” the letter stated.