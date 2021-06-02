OTTAWA -- Peel Region’s medical officer of health says he understands Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s decision to keep schools closed until September.

Dr. Lawrence Loh said he had recently been on board with a potential return to school but says the rise of the Delta variant, B.1.617, made him reconsider.

“We need to really take a close look at the Delta variant and what we can do to control it,” he told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Wednesday. Dr. Loh says the Delta variant is projected to become the dominate variant in Peel Region within a month.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday the province will keep schools closed to in-person learning for the rest of this academic year.

