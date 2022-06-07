Defrocked priest who abused dozens of Inuit children out on parole
A defrocked Oblate priest who was convicted of dozens of horrendous sexual crimes against Inuit children has been granted parole.
Eric Dejaeger, 75, was sentenced to 19 years for crimes committed between 1978 and 1982 in the Nunavut community of Igloolik, where he was a missionary. The offences included indecent assault, unlawful confinement, buggery, unlawful sexual intercourse and bestiality.
He pleaded guilty to eight counts and was convicted of another 24 on children mostly between the ages of eight and 12. The details were so appalling the judge's sentencing came with a content warning.
"You were in a position of great trust in relation to the victims, which you used to groom and silence them," said the decision from the Parole Board of Canada.
"You also used physical violence and caused serious physical injuries to some of the victims. The victims suffered devastating and ongoing emotional and psychological harm."
His parole comes with a long list of restrictions, including that he must return to an approved residence every night.
Dejaeger can't be around children without the presence of a guardian and must continue therapy for his sexual deviance. He must report any new friendship.
The parole board considers him a low to moderate risk to reoffend. Although he completed different courses of therapy, the board questioned his motivation to change.
"Regarding change, you presented as being content with yourself," the decision said. "Your self-management plans needed some improvement."
Dejaeger's parole may be the final chapter in his long and tortured history in Canada.
Born in Belgium, he became a Canadian citizen in 1977 and was ordained the following year.
Before his trial for the Igloolik crimes, Dejaeger had served part of a five-year sentence for sex charges stemming from a posting in Baker Lake, Nvt., between 1982 and 1989.
After his release in 1991, Dejaeger learned RCMP were investigating his activities in Igloolik. Before facing trial on those charges, he fled to Belgium.
Oblate officials have acknowledged that they knew Dejaeger was about to depart. They have also said Canadian justice officials suggested that the easiest thing was for him to simply leave Canada, and Dejaeger was told he wouldn't be bothered if he stayed away.
Dejaeger remained in Belgium, performing some functions of a Catholic priest, until 2011, when he was extradited back to Canada over immigration violations.
He remained in custody until his trial in 2014 and 2015, which roiled many in Nunavut and especially Igloolik.
Before the trial began, the territorial government sent two extra mental health workers to the community. An additional psychiatric nurse was present during video conferencing with the hearing, which was held in Iqaluit.
The serving Catholic priest in Igloolik also had to leave temporarily after receiving threats.
During the trial, witness after witness left court only to be heard outside, howling and weeping in anguish.
At its end, Justice Robert Kilpatrick pleaded with the victims to find a way to trust again and to find the good in other people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
LIVE @ 1 PT
LIVE @ 1 PT | Coroners' review reveals true death toll of B.C.'s 2021 heat dome
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Defrocked priest who abused dozens of Inuit children out on parole
A defrocked Oblate priest who was convicted of dozens of horrendous sexual crimes against Inuit children has been granted parole.
Ontario's remaining COVID-19 mask mandates set to expire this weekend
Ontario's remaining mask mandates are set to expire this weekend, effectively bringing an end to more than two years of public health restrictions in the province.
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
Fake fan who took selfie with Punjabi rapper minutes before murder among eight arrested
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto, including one individual who took selfies with the victim minutes before the shooting.
Alberta video shows grizzly bear chasing after herd of wild horses
A video of a bear chasing after wild horses captured by a trail camera is gaining attention online after being shared by an Alberta conservation group.
Nearly 3 per cent of kindergarten kids had anxiety symptoms, according to Canada-wide study
Researchers at McMaster University have conducted the first Canada-wide study of early childhood anxiety, finding that nearly three per cent of kindergarten-age kids had behaviours associated with anxiety.
Money is top stressor for Canadians amid high inflation, survey says
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling stressed from soaring inflation, particularly from higher grocery prices. More than two-thirds of Canadians say rising grocery prices are having a direct impact on their finance-related stress; 56 per cent say the same about soaring gas prices.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
-
$116 million up for grabs in 'huge' Lotto Max jackpot
A life-changing $116 million could be won in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw. The OLG said a 'huge' jackpot of $70-million is up for grabs, along with more than 40 available $1 million Maxmillions prizes.
-
Ontario's remaining COVID-19 mask mandates set to expire this weekend
Ontario's remaining mask mandates are set to expire this weekend, effectively bringing an end to more than two years of public health restrictions in the province.
Ottawa
-
These two Ottawa roads are among the worst in Ontario
Two Ottawa streets have cracked CAA’s annual list of Ontario's worst roads.
-
OPP at Renfrew high school due to 'potential safety concern'
Police are at an Ottawa Valley high school on Tuesday due to what the school board is calling a 'potential safety concern.'
-
Ottawa family doctors say burnout is real and some are leaving their practices
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, some family doctors in Ottawa say they're burnt out and their practices are in jeopardy.
Barrie
-
Weird grass fire in the rain in Midhurst
Fire crews responded to a peculiar grass fire in the rain that they didn't even try to extinguish.
-
Barrie woman charged in connection with dog and vehicle theft
A Barrie woman faces several charges after police say a dog and vehicle were stolen over the weekend.
-
This road tops the list of the worst in central Ontario: CAA
Simcoe County roads topped the list of CAA's Worst Roads in Central Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
-
Two charged with murder of Six Nations woman
Provincial police have charged two men in the death of a Six Nations woman, whose body was found in Toronto's Humber River on March 8.
-
WRDSB trustee barred from committee meetings until September
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
London
-
London man charged in suspicious death in Toronto
A London, Ont. man is charged following a suspicious death investigation in Toronto, according to police.
-
Arrest made after possible bomb threat in south London, Ont.
A London man is facing charges after a possible bomb threat in the south end of the city, according to police.
-
London woman wanted on a warrant arrested by police
A woman being sought after a London police cruiser was damaged has been arrested, according to police.
Windsor
-
City looks to decommission outdoor skating rink in downtown Windsor
The skating rink at Charles Clark Square needs $1 million in ‘immediate’ repairs, or it will not reopen this coming winter, according to a report set to go to council on Monday.
-
'On the Beach' owners try to put out clubhouse fire before crews arrive
Staff at a Lakeshore recreation facility say they will still be open despite a fire on Tuesday morning.
-
Canadian Blood Services lays out road trip, donor clinics planned around the region
Canadian Blood Services is heading out into the region to host donor clinics for the next four weeks.
Montreal
-
CAQ officially presents Bernard Drainville as candidate for Lévis
CAQ leader François Legault officially presented his candidate in Lévis Tuesday morning: host and former PQ minister Bernard Drainville.
-
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
-
Possibly impaired motorcyclist clocked pushing 180 KM/H in a 100-zone, picks up over $1,500 in fines
A motorcyclist will be without his license for a month as he contemplates over $1,500 in fines and multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police while impaired at excessive speeds.
Atlantic
-
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians to land in Moncton Tuesday afternoon
A chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country is set to arrive at in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the world
The fourth largest cruise ship in the world -- The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas -- arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba teens charged with second-degree murder in separate homicides
Two Manitobans teenagers have been charged in connection with separate homicides, including one where pedestrians were ”intentionally” hit by a car, according to the RCMP.
-
Three arrested in two separate firearm incidents, including two teens
Winnipeg police have arrested three people in two separate firearm incidents Monday night, including two teenagers.
-
Military explosive devices discovered in two Manitoba First Nations
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) confirmed that unexploded explosive ordnance (UXO) was recently discovered in two Manitoba First Nations.
Calgary
-
Gas prices continue record-breaking surge in Calgary, across Canada
The price of fuel across Canada remains a central talking point amongst drivers who find themselves facing sky high prices at the pump.
-
Alberta video shows grizzly bear chasing after herd of wild horses
A video of a bear chasing after wild horses captured by a trail camera is gaining attention online after being shared by an Alberta conservation group.
-
Alberta announces $6.3M for 4 agencies to improve mental health of seniors
The provincial government has committed more than $6.3 million in funding to four Alberta organizations in an effort to improve mental health support for seniors.
Edmonton
-
Leela Aheer confirms she'll run for UCP leadership
Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer has confirmed she will be running to be leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party.
-
Battle of Alberta bet paid at Calgary city council with Oilers jerseys
Edmonton Oilers colours filled the Calgary city council chamber Tuesday, as Mayor Jyoti Gondek made good on her lost battle of Alberta bet – in full face paint.
-
High Prairie RCMP hoping for tips to solve historical homicide
Nine years after a 34-year-old Grande Prairie, Alta., woman was killed, police are still searching for the person responsible.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1 PT
LIVE @ 1 PT | Coroners' review reveals true death toll of B.C.'s 2021 heat dome
An investigation into hundreds of deaths in British Columbia during a weather phenomenon known as a heat dome showed that nearly all the deaths occurred indoors.
-
B.C. driver who left injured passenger behind pleads guilty in high-speed rollover crash: RCMP
A driver who left his injured passenger at the scene of a high-speed crash in Metro Vancouver two years ago has been sentenced to jail time, police say.
-
Shooting in residential neighbourhood of Surrey leads to 4 charges
A man has been charged more than two months after a shooting in Surrey that sent a 19-year-old to hospital.
Politics
-
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
-
Party divide prompts 2 Ontario MPs to switch allegiances in Conservative leadership
Two Ontario members of Parliament are switching allegiances in the Conservative leadership race from Patrick Brown to Pierre Poilievre, citing the need to unite the fractured party.
-
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Health
-
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
U.S. FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15 per cent
Regulators said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S.
-
Over 500 Quebecers vaccinated against monkeypox so far: health officials
As monkeypox cases rise, just over 500 Quebecers have been vaccinated against the virus, according to public health officials.
Sci-Tech
-
EU agrees single mobile charging port in blow to Apple
Apple will have to change the connector on iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 after EU countries and lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras in a world first.
-
Axon halts plans for Taser drone as 9 on ethics board resign
Axon, the company best known for developing the Taser, said Monday it was halting plans to develop a Taser-equipped drone after a majority of its ethics board resigned over the controversial project.
-
Apple's latest update includes changes to iMessage, lock screen
Apple kicked off its annual developer conference by unveiling its next-generation mobile software, iOS 16, with new features that will let users personalize their lock screens and change how they text friends through iMessage.
Entertainment
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian embassy in Japan to reunite Randy Bachman with guitar stolen 46 years ago in private concert
The Canadian embassy in Japan will help repatriate a rock 'n' roll relic stolen from musician Randy Bachman more than four decades ago, as part of a Canada Day ceremony next month.
-
Paramount is sued over 'Top Gun: Maverick'
The family of the author whose article inspired the 1986 Tom Cruise movie 'Top Gun' on Monday sued Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement over this year's blockbuster sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick.'
-
Fake fan who took selfie with Punjabi rapper minutes before murder among eight arrested
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto, including one individual who took selfies with the victim minutes before the shooting.
Business
-
Money is top stressor for Canadians amid high inflation, survey says
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling stressed from soaring inflation, particularly from higher grocery prices. More than two-thirds of Canadians say rising grocery prices are having a direct impact on their finance-related stress; 56 per cent say the same about soaring gas prices.
-
Shopify shareholders approve new voting rights for CEO Tobi Lutke, stock split
Shopify Inc. shareholders voted to solidify founder and CEO Tobi Lutke's voting power for as long as he is at the company andensurehe, his family and affiliates will hold 40 per cent of the company's voting power.
-
World Bank dims outlook for global economy amid Russia war
The World Bank has sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to Russia's war against Ukraine, the prospect of widespread food shortages and concerns about the potential return of 'stagflation' -- a toxic mix of high inflation and sluggish growth unseen for more than four decades.
Lifestyle
-
$116 million up for grabs in 'huge' Lotto Max jackpot
A life-changing $116 million could be won in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw. The OLG said a 'huge' jackpot of $70-million is up for grabs, along with more than 40 available $1 million Maxmillions prizes.
-
Duke and Duchess of Sussex share photo of daughter Lilibet for first birthday
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday.
-
Trailblazing Black rancher John Ware named a Canadian of national historic significance
The Government of Canada has named John Ware, a former slave turned successful rancher, as a person of national significance.
Sports
-
Tiger Woods says he will not play the U.S. Open as his 'body needs more time'
Tiger Woods says he will not play in the U.S. Open, the third major of the golf calendar, next week at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
-
Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics
No 15-year-old figure skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games.
-
Contract dispute could hurt Canada's World Cup push, game's growth: experts
Experts say the well of goodwill created by the on-field success of Canada's soccer teams in recent months is quickly drying up amid a heated contract dispute between the men's national squad and Canada Soccer, the sport's national governing body.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
Nineteen years after the last one was made, Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the U.S. government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.