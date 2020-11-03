OTTAWA -- Municipal leaders along the Canada-U.S. border say they are anxiously awaiting the results of the election just a stone’s throw away from their cities and are wary of potential violence depending on the outcome.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati told CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme on Tuesday evening that he’s “definitely concerned” given the region’s proximity to New York state.

"We like to say, 'we’re one city divided by a river.' There’s Niagara Falls, New York and there’s Niagara Falls, Canada. I was talking to Mayor Robert Restaino today, the mayor or Niagara Falls, New York, and we were talking about possible scenarios. We’re like family," he said.

Business owners across the U.S. have taken the proactive step of boarding up their shop windows in anticipation of the reaction the election results could provoke, despite authorities stating no credible threats have been made. The White House also installed a fence along its property.

It comes after store fronts were damaged during months of summer rioting across the country.

Diodati added that the turbulence of the election has only exasperated existing anxieties about the relationship between the two border cities, as COVID-19 has imposed strict travel restrictions.

"This election hasn’t necessarily brought the best out in people, nor has the coronavirus, so we’ll be happy when things have calmed down and settled a little bit."

The Niagara Region sees about 14-million visitors a year when restrictions aren’t in place – revenue that goes to support approximately 40,000 people who work in the tourism and hospitality industries.

Diodati was also joined by Windsor, Ont. Mayor Drew Dilkens who said he too worries about upheaval south of the border.

"Standing in my city, those who were here in 1967 and looked across the Detroit River and watched the city of Detroit burn with the riots that happened. No one wants to see that type of thing happen again and I think sensible minds will come into play after all," said Dilkens.

Dilkens said regardless of the outcome, he has faith in the many levels of bureaucracy surrounding the presidency that will help guide the future administration in fostering strong relationships with their Canadian neighbours.

"Many officials have very deep expertise and understanding regarding the special relationship between border communities like Windsor and Detroit or Niagara Falls, and their counterpart, they understand the importance of trade," he said.

"Regardless of who is elected tonight, there’s no doubt these relationships will continue and they will progress."

Earlier Tuesday, a new poll from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found a clear majority of Canadians surveyed worried that the U.S. will suffer a breakdown of its system if no clear winner emerges.

That fear was driven by the assumption that Trump won't accept defeat if he does in fact lose, or may prematurely declare victory on election night before all votes, including mail-in ballots, can be legally counted.

The Leger poll found that three-quarters of those surveyed in Canada are worried about the U.S. election, and 68 per cent worry that there will be a "complete breakdown of the political system in the U.S. leading to a period of social chaos."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Tuesday that the federal government will "be there for Canadians" who live in the United States, should violence break out.

Freeland also said she spoke with Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., on Monday about preparing for all eventualities.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News' Rachel Aiello.