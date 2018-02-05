

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





BATTLEFORD, Sask. -- The jury in the murder trial of a Saskatchewan farmer charged in the death of an Indigenous man will hear from the defence this week.

Gerald Stanley, 56, is on trial for second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie near Biggar, Sask., on Aug. 9, 2016.

Boushie was sitting in the driver's seat of a grey Ford Escape when he was shot to death on Stanley's farm.

Stanley's lawyer, Scott Spencer, called his first witness last Friday - a firearms expert - but will give his opening statement to the seven-woman, five-man jury today.

It's not clear if Spencer will call any additional witnesses.

The Crown wrapped up its case last week.

Sheldon Stanley testified that on the day of the shooting, he and his father heard an ATV start and thought it was being stolen. The pair ran toward the SUV and threw a hammer at the windshield as the driver tried to leave the farm.

Sheldon said he went into the house to get his truck keys and heard two gunshots. He said he heard a third when he came back out. He told court he saw his father looking sick with a gun in his hand saying, "It just went off."

Three of the other individuals that were in the car with Boushie also testified for the Crown.

But Saskatchewan Chief Justice Martel Popescul addressed some contradictions in their testimony with mid-trial instructions Friday.

"Common sense tells you that if a witness says one thing in the witness box but has said something quite different on an earlier occasion, this may reduce the value of his or her evidence," Popescul said.

Cassidy Cross admitted Thursday that he had lied to police in his initial statement to police about carrying a gun, how much alcohol he had consumed, and breaking into a truck on the day his friend was killed.

Belinda Jackson initially told police she saw a woman shoot Boushie, but during her testimony said it was an older white man that did the shooting.

Popescul said the jurors should consider any explanation that the witnesses gave to the reason for their differences.

The case was originally scheduled for three weeks, but could likely be in the hands of the jury by the end of the week.