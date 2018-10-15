

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- The lawyer for a father accused in his young son's death says treatment the 14-month-old received in a Calgary hospital -- not his parents' neglect -- was to blame.

David Chow is representing Jeromie Clark who, along with his wife Jennifer, has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life for their son John.

Jennifer Clark's lawyer is not presenting evidence on her behalf.

The jury has already heard that doctors gave John saline fluids after his parents took him to hospital on Nov. 28, 2013, and he died the following day after suffering a seizure and two cardiac arrests.

Alberta's former chief medical examiner, who Chow called as a witness today, told jurors doctors gave John too much fluid too quickly.

Anny Sauvageau also testified that on a balance of probabilities, John did not have a blood infection and a rash he had was not due to malnutrition.

Jurors earlier heard Crown testimony that John had some blackened toes, an unusual rash and an abnormally low body temperature when he arrived at the hospital.

Prosecutor Shane Parker said in his opening statement earlier this month that John was born at home, had never been vaccinated, was not fed properly and had never seen a doctor until the day before he died.

Parker said that John was on "death's doorstep" when he was taken to hospital and, because he was malnourished, he was unable to fight off a staph infection.