Defence raises prospect of multiple leaks in bureaucrat's shipbuilding trial

MV Asterisk, a Royal Canadian Navy supply ship, is seen in the harbour in Halifax on Jan. 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan MV Asterisk, a Royal Canadian Navy supply ship, is seen in the harbour in Halifax on Jan. 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social