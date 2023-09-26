Defence, prosecutors argue over email evidence in Lt.-Gen. Whelan court martial
The court martial for Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan is set to hear from the woman at the centre of the case today, but it's been slowed by arguments about evidence.
Whelan has pleaded not guilty to a charge of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline related to changing the woman's performance report in 2011.
The prosecution alleges that Whelan improved her score on that report because he wanted to stop her from releasing personal and inappropriate emails between the two.
The judge is being asked to decide whether to admit into evidence a series of emails between Whelan and the woman, whom The Canadian Press is not naming.
Defence lawyer Phillip Millar says the emails could be embarrassing to his client and they have nothing to do with the charge.
The prosecution is arguing that the contents of the emails are relevant because they show why Whelan didn't want his superiors to see them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.
