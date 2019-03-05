Defence planning to call several witnesses in Dennis Oland murder retrial
Dennis Oland heads to the Law Courts in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 as his trial in the bludgeoning death of his millionaire father, Richard Oland, continues. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Defence lawyers representing accused killer Dennis Oland will begin presenting their case today in a Saint John courtroom.
The defence is planning to call several witnesses, but the star witness will be Dennis Oland.
The 51-year-old is expected to take the stand later this week.
He is the last known person to have seen his father, Richard, alive on July 6th, 2011.
The defence case hinges on the possibility that someone else killed the wealthy businessman in a murder that was not properly investigated by the Saint John police department.
When the trial began last November, defence lawyer Alan Gold said the case was remarkable for its -- quote -- "absence of evidence."
He said the circumstantial evidence against his client does not support a conviction.
Richard Oland was beaten to death with a weapon that was never found.
His son, Dennis Oland, was found guilty at his first trial but the jury conviction was set aside on appeal.
The current trial is before judge alone.
