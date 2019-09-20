Defence lawyer awaiting information from Crown in RCMP secrets case
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki listens to a question while providing an update on the ongoing investigation, arrest and charges against Cameron Ortis at RCMP National Headquarters in Ottawa on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Wattie
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 10:27AM EDT
OTTAWA - A lawyer for an RCMP employee charged with breaching the official-secrets law says he is still awaiting details of the allegations from the Crown.
Heading into a hearing today, defence lawyer Ian Carter says he has only an initial synopsis of the case against Cameron Jay Ortis.
Carter says once he has fuller disclosure in the matter, he will review the material and be in a position to set a bail hearing.
Ortis, 47, is accused of violating three sections of the Security of Information Act as well as two Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust, for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or terrorist group.
The charge sheet lists a total of seven counts against Ortis under the various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, through to Sept. 12 of this year, when he was arrested.
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the allegations, if proven true, are extremely unsettling, given that Ortis had access to intelligence from domestic and international allies.
