OTTAWA -- Canada's top military officer is scheduled to take the stand later this month at a pre-trial hearing for Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.
Norman's lawyer confirms the legal team subpoenaed Gen. Jonathan Vance and is on the schedule when the hearing resumes at the end of January.
Lawyer Marie Henein is expected to grill Vance over what instructions he gave to senior military officers -- including Norman -- about talking to journalists.
Norman was suspended in January 2017 as the military's second-in-command and charged last March with one count of breach of trust in connection with the alleged leak of cabinet secrets around a $700-million shipbuilding contract.
Norman has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight the charge.
The court heard five days of arguments in December and another three days have been set aside at the end of the month.
