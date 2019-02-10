

CTVNews.ca Staff





A deer experienced minor injuries after it crashed into a bar in Oshawa, Ont., on Sunday.

The deer crashed through a window into The Atria on King Street in the city roughly 60 kilomtres east of Toronto.

A Natural Resources Canada officer told CTV Toronto that the deer is expected to be fine.

As of mid-afternoon, animal control officers were waiting for a veterinarian to help tranquilize the animal.

Toronto news station CP24 obtained security camera footage showing the deer moments before the incident.

Surveillance video captures the moment a deer crashes through the window of a downtown Oshawa bar. #deerwatch @CP24 pic.twitter.com/VZv7bdnkTD — Kelly Linehan (@KellyCP24) February 10, 2019