Deer crashes through Ont. bar window
The scene where a deer crashed through a bar's window in Oshawa, Ont., on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (CTV Toronto / Miranda Anthistle)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 4:25PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 10, 2019 4:40PM EST
A deer experienced minor injuries after it crashed into a bar in Oshawa, Ont., on Sunday.
The deer crashed through a window into The Atria on King Street in the city roughly 60 kilomtres east of Toronto.
A Natural Resources Canada officer told CTV Toronto that the deer is expected to be fine.
As of mid-afternoon, animal control officers were waiting for a veterinarian to help tranquilize the animal.
Toronto news station CP24 obtained security camera footage showing the deer moments before the incident.
Surveillance video captures the moment a deer crashes through the window of a downtown Oshawa bar. #deerwatch @CP24 pic.twitter.com/VZv7bdnkTD— Kelly Linehan (@KellyCP24) February 10, 2019
.@NRCan officers tell me the deer that crashed through an Oshawa bar has minor injuries, but will be fine. She’s still inside and they’re waiting on the vet to tranquilize her. Full details tonight on @CTVToronto at 6pm. �� pic.twitter.com/LcXPpREY9G— Miranda Anthistle (@Mirandanthistle) February 10, 2019