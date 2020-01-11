TORONTO -- The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh say they are “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life” following the Tehran plane crash that killed everyone on board, including 57 Canadians.

The Queen sent a message of condolence to Gov. Gen. Julie Payette on Saturday. Out of the 176 people on board, 138 were bound for Canada.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Canada, which has suffered such a devastating loss,” the Queen said.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of all those Canadians, and indeed other nationalities, who died, and to the many others who have been affected by this terrible event.”

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also expressed their condolences.

“My wife and I are utterly horrified by the appalling disaster in Iran in which so many Canadian citizens lost their lives so tragically,” Prince Charles wrote to the Governor General.

“We can only begin to imagine the heart-rending anguish of the families and friends of those who were killed in this catastrophe. However hopelessly inadequate it may be, we particularly wanted you to know just how much our hearts go out to all those whose grief must be unbearable,” he added.

The statements from the Royal Family come after Iran admitted that it mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet minutes after it took off from Tehran.

"My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families," said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. "I offer my sincerest condolences."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on Iran to conduct a creditable investigation and provide compensation for the families of the victims.

Canadian investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are en route to the crash site. Iran is leading the investigation with support from Ukraine.