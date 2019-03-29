Decision today on N.S. mill's contentious plan to pump wastewater into Strait
Fishing boats pass the Northern Pulp mill as concerned residents, fishermen and Indigenous groups protest the mill's plan to dump millions of litres of effluent daily into the Northumberland Strait in Pictou, N.S., on Friday, July 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 29, 2019
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Environment Minister Margaret Miller is expected to release her decision today on the environmental assessment of the Northern Pulp mill's proposed effluent treatment facility.
Miller's decision comes after a 30-day public comment period for the controversial project that includes a new, 15.5-kilometre-long pipeline that will carry millions of litres of treated wastewater to the Northumberland Strait.
Miller says the decision is one of the biggest she's had to make during her time in government.
The minister says she has reviewed more than 1,700 pages of environmental assessment documents submitted by the mill as well as 918 online submissions by the public.
The Pictou County paper mill has become a flashpoint - pitting forest industry workers against fishermen, environmentalists and even the P.E.I. government.
Premier Stephen McNeil has said he has no intention of changing a legislated deadline to close the current facility in Boat Harbour by Jan. 31, 2020.
