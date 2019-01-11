Decision on Allan Schoenborn's request for limited release not immediately due
Allan Schoenborn is shown in an undated RCMP handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO BC RCMP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 4:00PM EST
COQUITLAM, B.C. - The lawyer for the man who killed his three children and was found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder says a BC Review Board will need at least a month to decide the latest request for temporary absences from a psychiatric facility.
Rishi Gill says Allan Schoenborn was before the review board Thursday requesting limited, staff-supported community outings.
Schoenborn has been held at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, B.C., since 2010, after being convicted of killing his 10-year-old daughter and two sons, aged eight and five, in April 2008.
A B.C. Supreme Court trial heard Schoenborn believed he was saving them from a life of sexual and physical abuse.
Since then, a B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled against an application to have Schoenborn declared a dangerous offender.
In 2015, the review board gave the psychiatric hospital the discretion to grant Schoenborn escorted outings.
