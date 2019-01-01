Death of man found on icy road deemed suspicious: Montreal police
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 4:32PM EST
Montreal police say they're now treating the death of a 35-year-old man found dead on an icy patch of road early Tuesday as suspicious.
Police originally said the man likely died after an accidental slip on an icy road, but now say they aren't ruling out other possibilities.
Authorities were called at about 4 a.m. after the man was found unconscious on the street near some parked cars in the Lachine borough.
Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was declared dead in hospital.
Police said the man was found lying on a sheet of ice and they still haven't ruled out the possibility of an accidental fall.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Death of man found on icy road deemed suspicious: Montreal police
- Canada welcomes a new slate of New Year's Day babies
- B.C. couple killed by train recently celebrated 70 years together
- Man found lodged in clothing donation bin in West Vancouver is dead
- Halifax police investigate two separate alleged assaults early New Year's Day