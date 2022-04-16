'Death is a real possibility,' Canadian says of life in Ukraine defence legion
On the evening before Russian forces crossed the border into Ukraine, Igor Volzhanin met up with a friend at a coffee shop at the centre of Kyiv.
"We stayed there until about midnight just talking," the Canadian recalled in an interview from Ukraine. "Just talking about how, you know, jokingly, what would we do if the war had started. There was deep anxiety, but I don't think either one of us really expected for it to happen the next morning."
On Feb. 25, Volzhanin's holiday in Ukraine was supposed to continue with a Louis C.K. comedy show, and the following day he was to board a plane to France for a skiing trip. But his plans quickly changed.
Russian forces began their assault on Feb. 24. A few days later, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a call that was heard around the world when he asked people from across the globe to help his country fight Russia.
Volzhanin doesn't have military experience, but he signed up for the so-called International Legion of Defense of Ukraine anyway. He said he was the second of the estimated 20,000 people from 52 countries who have since volunteered to fight.
"I felt it was the right thing to do," he said. "When the war started, there was an option to leave the country. There was a car waiting for me, essentially. And I felt I was born in Ukraine. So, this is my home in a way, and I felt that I wanted to defend it."
Canadians make up one of the largest groups of volunteers in the international legion, next to those from the United States and Britain, according to a spokesman. The organization is growing and seeking more members with combat experience, even as the Canadian government and other Western powers warn their citizens not to go fight in Ukraine.
But it's not just experience that the legion is seeking, Volzhanin said. It's motivation too.
"You're the underdog, you are receiving shelling, and the war is much more intense," he said. "Death is a real possibility here."
Volzhanin, a 34-year-old former tech entrepreneur who grew up in Mississauga, Ont., was dressed in a camouflage T-shirt on a recent Saturday, and around 7 a.m. local time, he was already hours into his day. When he's outside, he said he wears about 12 kilograms of body armour, which he described as "quite light."
He is involved with the assessment of candidates for the legion, logistics and other duties as needed, he said.
He likened the legion to a "startup" -- in a "positive sense" -- in which he began at the ground level to get things up and running.
If he applied to be part of the legion now, he wouldn't be accepted given his lack of military experience, he added.
Former Liberal MP Borys Wrzesnewskyj is part of a group of volunteers who offered to help the Ukrainian Embassy in Ottawa contact and vet Canadians wanting to answer Zelenskyy's call to arms.
Wrzesnewskyj said about 1,500 Canadians have applied to join the international legion. But while interviews with prospective candidates started about a week ago after a temporary hold, Wrzesnewskyj said none have yet been deployed.
"They're just being careful to make sure that they have the right people," he said. "That's been stressed over and over that these need to be people that really have combat experience, and that a proper interview and vetting process takes place."
The majority of the Canadians who have applied do not have combat experience, and will not be accepted, Wrzesnewskyj added.
Volzhanin said he was "extremely" nervous when he first signed up.
"I was scared because I never served in the military," he said. "I didn't know what to expect at the time in February. There were so many images and stories of people just being given the gun and sent to the front. I didn't know what to expect."
Now that it's been about six weeks since he signed up, he understands that "nobody in the military is interested in sending untrained soldiers to the front," and he's a lot more calm and comfortable.
Some Canadians have decided to sidestep the formal application process and head to Ukraine on their own to fight. Wrzesnewskyj said there were previous reports of Canadians being wounded or killed in combat.
"None of those actually ended up, from what I know, to be correct," he said. "And hopefully that will continue being the case. But (for) those that will eventually be heading in, that is a real possibility."
Exactly when Canadians will start to be deployed remains a mystery, but Wrzesnewskyj said volunteers are still needed even as the conflict shifts from an all-out invasion of Ukraine to a war for the country's eastern and southern territory.
The Ukrainian Embassy in Ottawa did not respond to requests for comment.
The legion has attracted veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, the Balkan Wars, and people who fought drug cartels in South America, Volzhanin said. Unlike those conflicts, those in Ukraine can't count on air superiority and other advantages.
Those who join the legion have to sign a contract that says they'll stay until martial law is lifted. But there have been a few whose circumstances have changed and were allowed to leave, Volzhanin said.
"No one keeps them in the legion against their will or desire."
But what he tells people is that Ukraine is at war and is a country with precious few resources to spare for those who have a sudden change of heart.
"So, if you are already kind of thinking 'well, maybe I'll do this for a limited period of time,' think about how many resources the country will put into you and whether or not you'll be able to contribute back at least the same or more," he said.
"And if you know you're coming in for a week or two, then it's just not worth it."
The conflict has made him put things into perspective, and Volzhanin said he has wondered how it would affect him in the future.
On the morning of the invasion, he said he was at a grocery store where he saw a few people wearing designer clothing and carrying brand-name accessories. Since that moment, he said he has questioned whether he could pick up the threads of that old life and go back to the way things were.
"I just remember thinking how they lost all meaning. How not just out of place, but just how meaningless those things became in the span of eight hours," Volzhanin said.
"And that's true of a lot in the world. I'm looking at the news and people's lives and kind of thinking well, but it's not war. It's not death."
The thing that has surprised him most, Volzhanin said was how quickly the assault began.
"It makes you realize how thin the line really is between normalcy and war," he said.
"The night before, you could just be walking down the street and there's people, there's cafes, bars, all open, people enjoying, and then literally eight hours later, you could find yourself in the war zone. There's something that you thought was stable, something that has been built over the years, could just be all destroyed. In an instant."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2022.
----
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Strong argument' to be made what's happening in Ukraine is a genocide, says defence minister
Canada's defence minister Anita Anand says that there's a 'strong argument' to be made that the 'atrocities' in Ukraine occurring at the hands of the Russians amount to genocide.
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Russian forces resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.
'Death is a real possibility,' Canadian says of life in Ukraine defence legion
Igor Volzhanin was on a holiday in Ukraine when Russia began its assault. The 34-year-old former tech entrepreneur says he doesn't have military experience but was determined to join the so-called International Legion of Defense of Ukraine
Liberals' budget signals shift to soon let labour groups launch trade challenges
One of the country's largest unions says a small change promised in the federal budget could leave a large impact on efforts to prevent Canada from being flooded with cheap goods that threaten domestic industries.
'A new era': Canadians should brace for steep summer gas prices, analyst warns
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.
Ukraine has been 'reborn': One-on-one with eccentric Ukrainian millionaire Garik Korogodsky
For CTVNews.ca, chief international correspondent Paul Workman profiles Garik Korogodsky, a Ukrainian millionaire who sat down for a wide-ranging interview on how he made his millions, why he renounced his Russian citizenship, and his unique take on the strength of Ukraine's people.
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogs
Mina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.
Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in U.S., Europe
Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds.
Mohawk women build tiny houses for those fleeing domestic violence
A government program designed to train women in carpentry and other trades inspired five women from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, located east of Toronto, Ont., to build tiny homes that will serve as shelters for those fleeing domestic violence.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Five men injured after drive-by shooting in Toronto
Multiple people have injuries following a drive-by shooting in Scarborough overnight, Toronto police say.
-
Three suspects charged after man found dead inside downtown Toronto residence
Toronto police have arrested and charged three people with second-degree murder after a man was found dead inside his downtown Toronto residence earlier this week.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to climb 12 cents overnight: analyst
The price of gas in Ontario is expected to climb even higher on Saturday, according to one industry analyst.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating Good Friday homicide on Smyth Road
Ottawa police officers responded to a call at a home in the 800 block of Smyth Road at about 3 p.m. on Friday.
-
Thousands remain without power in eastern Ontario, western Quebec following windy Friday
Hydro One is reporting dozens of outages across eastern Ontario Saturday morning following a windy Friday.
-
Driver who hit tree in L'Ange-Gardien charged with impaired driving
Police in western Quebec say a driver is facing an impaired driving charge after crashing into a tree in L'Ange-Gardien early Friday morning.
Barrie
-
Strong winds rip through central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of central Ontario as strong winds rip through the region.
-
New Ontario modelling suggests COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to surpass 3,000 in May
Community transmission of COVID-19 may have peaked but new modelling from Ontario’s science table is warning that hospital occupancy is “likely to continue to rise for some time” and could approach the levels experienced during the height of the fifth wave of the pandemic this past winter.
-
City of Barrie honours top local innovators
Several Barrie-area organizations were honoured Thursday night at the annual Mayor's Innovation Award ceremony.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region awaits new police chief following Larkin announcement
As Police Chief Bryan Larkin prepares to retire from his position at Waterloo Region Police Service, the community is eager to find out who will be taking his spot.
-
'Driving generally can be improved': Local cyclists weigh in on safety
After a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a motor vehicle on Thursday, cyclists CTV Kitchener spoke to on Friday said the overall network seems pretty safe.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to climb 12 cents overnight: analyst
The price of gas in Ontario is expected to climb even higher on Saturday, according to one industry analyst.
London
-
'He threw a water bottle and spit at an official': Lightning guard released after on-court tirade
An on-court tirade by London Lightning guard Chris Jones – where he allegedly spit an official- has resulted in a six-game suspension by NBL Canada and his release by the team.
-
Easter egg hunt in London, Ont. raises $40k to provide service dog to a family
One family will benefit from a massive Easter Egg hunt at the Plunkett Estate in London, Ont. Friday.
-
Southwestern Ontario trailblazing players honoured by Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Jackie Robinson Day
The history of Black baseball players in Canada will get a little more exposure when the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (CBHOF) hosts a display at the Rogers Centre.
Windsor
-
Third Easter weekend in a pandemic: What is public health advice this time?
This weekend marks the third Easter in the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Southwestern Ontario trailblazing players honoured by Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Jackie Robinson Day
The history of Black baseball players in Canada will get a little more exposure when the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (CBHOF) hosts a display at the Rogers Centre.
-
ERCA resumes Earth Day tree planting after two-year hiatus
The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) will again host an Earth Day Tree Planting Celebration in Windsor after a two year hiatus.
Montreal
-
40,000 still without power across Quebec on Saturday after day of high winds
More than 60,000 Quebecers were dealing with blackouts Friday night as high winds gusted, damaging energy infrastructure. By Saturday morning, the number had dropped to 40,000, including about 4,500 in Laval.
-
Man, 33, injured after car rolls over in alleged drunk-driving collision on Montreal highway
The driver of a sedan traveling at high speed on Highway 25 in Montreal on Friday evening collided with the vehicle in front of him before rolling over. Alcohol was involved, police said.
-
1957-2022
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 13, dies from injuries after incident involving school bus in New Brunswick
A 13-year-old girl who was injured in an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B., on Tuesday has died from her injuries.
-
Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
-
New Brunswick EMO issues multiple river notices for the long weekend
New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization issued additional notifications Friday for the Saint John River and its tributaries, with an area of northwestern New Brunswick hitting flood stage.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest Trevis McLeod in downtown area
Trevis Mcleod, who was wanted for the death of his wife and two children, was arrested by Winnipeg police Friday evening.
-
Ukrainian welcoming centre helping refugees fresh off the plane
A new welcoming centre at the airport is the latest effort to make Ukrainians coming to Winnipeg feel more at home.
-
'I’ve never seen anything like it': Spring storm dumps feet of snow for some, little for others
In a spring snowstorm that essentially paralysed much of southern Manitoba for a couple of days, snowfall amounts varied drastically throughout the province.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP says Kenney government is failing Albertans who are stuck with high utility bills
Energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power, which could cause issues for Albertans with mounting utility bills.
-
No one injured, but Calgary home destroyed in fire
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out inside a home in southwest Calgary.
-
'Potential to be abused': Non-UCP member receives mail-in leadership review ballot
As mail-in ballots for the United Conservative Party leadership review were delivered this week, one voting package was sent to a non-party member's home in St. Albert.
Edmonton
-
'Potential to be abused': Non-UCP member receives mail-in leadership review ballot
As mail-in ballots for the United Conservative Party leadership review were delivered this week, one voting package was sent to a non-party member's home in St. Albert.
-
'Building friendships': McDougall United Church hosts Muslim and Christian communities for prayers
One of Edmonton's oldest churches hosted two faith groups on Good Friday to help build community and understanding.
-
FC Edmonton still searching for first win after 1-1 draw with York United
A late goal offered FC Edmonton a 1-1 draw on Good Friday for the second match in a row.
Vancouver
-
Passport delays almost cost Vancouver family their long weekend getaway
When the Rolfe family booked an Easter long weekend getaway to Las Vegas with their two teenagers, they realized their 18-year-old daughter Paige’s passport would expire right before the trip.
-
Disgraced Vancouver businessman David Sidoo faces new fraud allegations as co-defendants criminally indicted
Vancouver businessman David Sidoo, who spent three months in a United States federal prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to wire and mail fraud conspiracy charges, once again finds himself in legal jeopardy.
-
Missing e-transfers being returned to customers' accounts, Royal Bank says
A number of Royal Bank of Canada customers reported e-transfers disappearing from their accounts at the outset of the long weekend.
Politics
-
'Strong argument' to be made what's happening in Ukraine is a genocide, says defence minister
Canada's defence minister Anita Anand says that there's a 'strong argument' to be made that the 'atrocities' in Ukraine occurring at the hands of the Russians amount to genocide.
-
Liberals' budget signals shift to soon let labour groups launch trade challenges
One of the country's largest unions says a small change promised in the federal budget could leave a large impact on efforts to prevent Canada from being flooded with cheap goods that threaten domestic industries.
-
'This is what we trained for:' Canadian soldiers depart to help humanitarian crisis in Europe
Dozens of Canadian soldiers boarded a plane to Poland Friday for what their commander said would be an intense but gratifying mission to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression.
Health
-
Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in U.S., Europe
Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds.
-
Omicron-specific Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID vaccine candidates cleared for clinical trial
COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by a Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech to target the Omicron variant were approved for clinical trials in Hong Kong, the companies said on Saturday.
-
More B.C. oysters added to growing recall over risk of norovirus
Several more varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. have been added to a growing recall over a risk of norovirus contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station
Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard their country's newest orbital station in the longest crewed mission to date for China's ambitious space program.
-
Powerful 'megamaser' space laser spotted by South African telescope
Astronomers have detected a powerful radiowave laser, known as a megamaser, in space. This record-breaking megamaser is the most distant one ever observed at 5 billion light-years away from Earth.
-
EXPLAINER: What is Musk really doing as he guns for Twitter?
Mercurial billionaire Elon Musk now says he wants to buy Twitter outright, taking it private to restore its commitment to what he terms 'free speech.'
Entertainment
-
'First Lady' drama spotlights Roosevelt, Ford, Obama spouses
'The First Lady' presents three influential women, three acclaimed actors playing them, and a century of history encompassing wars, presidential scandal and America's stubborn gender and race fault lines.
-
Liz Sheridan, veteran actress who played Seinfeld's mother, dead at 93
Liz Sheridan, a veteran stage and screen actress who played Jerry Seinfeld's mother, Helen, on "Seinfeld," died Friday morning, her manager and friend Amanda Hendon confirmed to CNN.
-
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' contestant enters second week as returning champ
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach is now entering her second week as the long-running game show’s returning champion.
Business
-
Missing e-transfers being returned to customers' accounts, Royal Bank says
A number of Royal Bank of Canada customers reported e-transfers disappearing from their accounts at the outset of the long weekend.
-
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defence in Elon Musk takeover bid
Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a "poison pill" defence in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to buy the company and take it private.
-
What is Twitter's 'poison pill' supposed to do?
Twitter is trying to thwart billionaire Elon Musk's takeover attempt with a "poison pill" -- a financial device that companies have been wielding against unwelcome suitors for decades.
Lifestyle
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
-
White House Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus
The White House is hoping to stir up some 'egg-citement' when the Easter Egg Roll returns on Monday after a two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus.
-
sponsored
sponsored | How do you find an Olympian?
For Canada's national sport organizations like Rowing Canada and Rugby Canada, finding up-and-coming Olympians has been made easier thanks to RBC Training Ground's talent identification and athlete funding program.
Sports
-
1957-2022
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
-
Raptors rookie of the year candidate Barnes ready for first-ever NBA playoff series
Scottie Barnes will make his NBA post-season debut on Saturday when the Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round series
-
Lawsuit over Idaho transgender athlete ban likely to proceed
A federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's ban on transgender athletes in women's sports will likely move forward after both sides agreed that the woman who sued is again enrolled at Boise State University and competing in school athletics.
Autos
-
Meet the 'certified smeller' responsible for Nissan's new car smell
People love that 'new car smell.' For most cars and SUVs, it's a mixture of plastics, stain resistant fabrics and maybe some actual leather, as well. It's a complex olfactory chorus of odors that elicits an emotional response. At car companies like Nissan there are professionals part of whose job is to sniff carefully and ensure every new car has that unique new car smell.
-
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.
-
Honda outlines its EV strategy
Honda is investing 5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.