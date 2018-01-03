

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two people are dead and officials are still trying to clean up the wreckage in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Toronto, where the incident impacted thousands on their morning commute.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning in east Toronto, in the eastbound lanes near Warden Avenue. The vehicle containing two occupants was travelling at high speed and the driver lost control, spinning out and rolling over before striking the steel support for an overhead highway sign. Investigators say the roof of the vehicle struck the sign and the impact folded the vehicle in half, killing the occupants instantly.

Authorities were still trying to figure out how to move the wreck during rush hour on Wednesday.

Police and the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario say they’ll look at the vehicle’s “black box” to see what more they can learn of the final seconds before the crash.

The MTO is also planning to inspect the overhead sign to determine whether it is at risk of falling.