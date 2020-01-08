TORONTO -- The Ukrainian airliner that went down Wednesday killing all 176 people on board was one of the deadliest crashes involving Canadians in history.

Sixty-three Canadians were on board Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Here are some other airline incidents that have resulted in numerous Canadian deaths, either internationally or on Canadian soil.

1963: Trans-Canada Flight 831

A flight carrying 118 people crashed near Montreal in November 1963, killing all on board, including 76 from the Toronto area. At the time, it was the deadliest crash in Canadian history.

1965: Canadian Pacific Air Lines Flight 21

A bomb exploded on a small domestic flight from Vancouver to Whitehorse in July 1965, killing all 52 on board. The case remains unsolved.

1970: Air Canada Flight 621

An Air Canada flight from Montreal attempting to land in Toronto crashed near Brampton, Ont., in July 1970, killing 109 people, many from Montreal and the flight’s next destination of L.A.

1985: Air India and Arrow Air

More than 500 people died in two major Canadian-related plane crashes in 1985. The first, a bombing on Air India Flight 182, led to the deaths of all 329 on board, including 268 Canadian citizens. Less than six months later, Arrow Air Flight 1285 stalled and crashed just after takeoff in Gander, N.L., killing all 256 people on board.

1991: Nigeria Airways Flight 2120

A Canadian-registered aircraft crashed in Saudi Arabia in July 1991, killing 261 people, including 14 Canadian crew members.

1999: EgyptAir Flight 990

All 217 people on a flight from L.A. to Cairo, Egypt, died in October 1999, including 21 Canadians.

2019: Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302

Eighteen Canadians were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019, which was the second of two major incidents involving Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes. All 157 people on board were killed.