

The Canadian Press





Halifax's fire chief says a blaze that took the life of an 11-year-old girl and a 58-year-old man on the weekend was the result of an electrical fault that started in the basement of a duplex.

Fire Chief Ken Stuebing extended condolences to the family today, and said he hopes the tragedy prompts citizens to install more smoke alarms in their home.

He said fire investigators believe that if there had been more than one device in the home, it's possible lives would have been saved before smoke and heat reached dangerous levels early Saturday.

The RCMP has not confirmed the identities of the two people who died, but a friend has identified the male victim as Marven Hart and the girl as his granddaughter Carys Barnes.

Hart's wife, Pat, was being treated in hospital, while his son Trent, 18, was in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stuebing described the deaths and injuries as an "absolute tragedy," and said it is a reminder for homeowners to take a look around their homes and see if they have working smoke alarms on every floor.