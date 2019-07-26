

The Canadian Press





Some of North America's top conservation scientists have written to the federal government urging it to speed up land protection in Canada.

The 32 scientists from 23 universities and other organizations say Ottawa is not on pace to meet the 2020 conservation targets it promised in an international agreement.

They also warn the government not to include land that's protected by provincial regulations or informal agreements instead of actual legislation.

Jeff Wells of the Audubon Society, who speaks for the scientists, says Canada owes the world an honest accounting of the land it has set aside for nature.

The letter to Environment Minister Catherine McKenna urges Ottawa to approve more land that is off-limits to development and is managed by the Indigenous people who live there.

One such area has been created in the Northwest Territories.