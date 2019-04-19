Dead whale found in ice off western Newfoundland identified as blue whale
In this Feb. 6, 2016 file photo, a blue whale raises its tail above the water surface off the coast of Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 4:43PM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Federal officials have confirmed that the huge carcass found floating in pack ice off western Newfoundland is that of a blue whale.
The federal Fisheries Department says the female whale was first spotted near Fischells, N.L., several weeks ago.
Fisheries officials identified the remains after reviewing images captured by a camera-equipped drone flying more than three kilometres from shore.
The blue whale is considered a species at risk.
The largest animal in the world by weight, adult blue whales can exceed 180 tonnes and more than 25 metres in length.
