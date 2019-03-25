Dead dog found wrapped inside tarp in Newfoundland pond, RCMP say
RCMP file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 3:02PM EDT
BAY ROBERTS, N.L. - A dead dog has been found wrapped in a tarp in a Newfoundland pond.
RCMP say they responded to a complaint Monday and found the dog's remains in a pond between North River and Bay Roberts, N.L.
They say they seized the animal for further investigation, and are attempting to learn more about the owner and the circumstances of the dog's death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
