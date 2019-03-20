

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: The story contains disturbing details

The SPCA in Montreal has opened an investigation after a dead dog was found in a snowbank, tied to a tree.

The organization says the dog was found “lifeless by a passerby” in Angrignon Park.

The SPCA wrote in a Facebook post that “Henri,” as it is calling the dog, is a large unsterilized adult male with drooping ears. The dog’s fur is mostly grey with some white on his chest and neck.

“The Montreal SPCA’s Investigations Division has opened an investigation into this case and is seeking the public’s help in order to identify and apprehend the person responsible and/or Henri’s owner,” the SPCA wrote in a statement.

Tara McBrine noticed Henri on Tuesday while walking her own dog through the park.

"My dog was just sniffing at a snow pile and wouldn't come to me for a treat, so I figured I would go check out what was going on, and she was sniffing at a dead dog underneath the snow," she told CTV Montreal.

McBrine hopes the investigation leads to an arrest.

“I want to catch the person that left their dog there,” she said. “I want to know who did it. I want them to pay for it.”

The SPCA is still determining a cause of death. Montreal police said they aren’t criminally investigating the matter.

Anyone with information on who might have owned Henri is asked to contact the Montreal SPCA at 514-735-2711 ext. 2230.