

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald





Five days after a Cape Breton girl who underwent treatment for brain cancer met her musical idol, she received terrible news: the tumour is back.

Alyssa Rose, 13, met Panic! At The Disco lead singer Brandon Urie last Saturday backstage in Montreal after her letter to him was shared more than 100,000 times online.

Meeting Urie in Quebec would “make this hard, sad journey one of the happiest times of my life,” Rose wrote in her note.

“It was so cool, I'm so happy. He gave me a big hug and everything,” she said after the show.

On Thursday, Rose got the news that she wasn’t in the clear and would need to undergo six more weeks of radiation.

Shawn Rose, her father, says he never thought “in a million years” that they would receive such terrible news.

“It has been an emotional rollercoaster,” he told CTV Atlantic. “We went from thinking we're going to lose our daughter to her pulling out of everything, seeing her bounce back up and then to just go back downhill again.”

Alyssa’s mother Lynn survived a similar brain tumour 16 years ago.

She worries that her daughter will “have to deal with this forever ... it’s always going to be there, they’re never going to eradicate the whole thing.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, which will have more expenses as they head back to Halifax for treatment.

Shawn Rose said he’s not normally comfortable asking for help but has been laid off since October.

“I feel totally helpless right now,” Rose said. “I feel like there’s nothing I can do for Alyssa. I'm heartbroken.”