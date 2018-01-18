

The Canadian Press





SHERBROOKE, Que. -- Day 8 of jury deliberations at the Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial came and went without a verdict Thursday.

There was no news from the 12 jurors for a second straight day and they will resume their work Friday.

The eight men and four women are deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre.

The three are charged in connection with the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.

All three accused can be found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people, while jurors have the option of convicting Harding on one of two other charges: dangerous operation of railway equipment or dangerous operation of railway equipment causing death.