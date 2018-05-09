Day 2 of emergency alert testing: officials working to fix failures
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 10:17AM EDT
OTTAWA - Operators of Canada's new emergency alert system say they are learning from the failed tests earlier this week in Ontario and Quebec.
And Alert Ready officials say tests planned for today in other parts of the country will go ahead while they work to resolve glitches in the system.
Mobile users in Ontario and Quebec were supposed to receive alerts on their devices Monday as part of a test of the regulator-mandated warning system, which was supposed to be fully in place by April 6.
No alerts were registered on devices in Quebec, while only some mobile subscribers in Ontario received the signal.
System operators blamed the Quebec malfunction on a computer coding error and were still investigating what went wrong in Ontario.
Test signals are also expected to sound on radio and TV stations today in provinces and territories outside of Ontario and Quebec, except Nunavut.
