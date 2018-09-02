

Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca





Twenty years ago, Swissair Flight 111 was en route to Geneva from New York City when it crashed into Nova Scotian waters, killing everyone on board.

While it remains a tragedy for family members of the victims and those who searched for survivors, Claire Mortimer remembers the growing sense of community in the days following the crash.

“In that moment I knew I could react to this in one of two ways: I could either have a nervous breakdown, or I could respond in a spiritual way, see a bigger picture and hopefully deal with it,” said Mortimer in an extended interview with CTV News Atlantic.

Mortimer is the daughter of John Mortimer and step-daughter of Hilda Mortimer, who were among the people killed in the Swissair crash on September 2, 1998.

She arrived in Halifax within a few days of the crash and recalls the “heartwarming” feeling of being welcomed by the Nova Scotia community.

“Hearing about what had happened was overwhelming, but the way we had been received and brought into people’s homes and hearts -- it was just phenomenal. It felt like people were sharing my grief,” said Mortimer. “It was such a powerful, emotional experience to have that many people that compassionate and that present for me… it continues to this day 20 years later.”

Approximately 2,800 people were involved in the recovery and some 200 divers ventured 55 metres below the ocean surface in search of human remains and parts of the aircraft.

The disaster, which began with an electrical fire that spread through the cockpit and caused a catastrophic failure, eventually led to improved safety measures on planes, including certain flammable materials no longer being used on aircraft.

With a report from CTV Atlantic.