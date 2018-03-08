

The Canadian Press





HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. - An Indigenous Newfoundland woman whose mother was murdered in 2002 says she worries she will also become a statistic.

Amena Evans Harlick told her story to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls during hearings Thursday in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Harlick says she worries about the day when the man convicted of her mother's second-degree murder is released.

Meanwhile, another witness, Sylvia Murphy, told the inquiry she and a sister were abused as young girls in the foster care system.

Murphy says she was devastated police were never able to charge their abusers.

The federal government set up the inquiry in December 2015 to address the high number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.