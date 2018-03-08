Daughter of murdered woman tells inquiry she fears becoming a statistic
Marion Buller, Chief Commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, leaves the podium after a news conference at Haida House at the Museum of Anthropology, in Vancouver on Thursday, July 6, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 12:40PM EST
HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. - An Indigenous Newfoundland woman whose mother was murdered in 2002 says she worries she will also become a statistic.
Amena Evans Harlick told her story to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls during hearings Thursday in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Harlick says she worries about the day when the man convicted of her mother's second-degree murder is released.
Meanwhile, another witness, Sylvia Murphy, told the inquiry she and a sister were abused as young girls in the foster care system.
Murphy says she was devastated police were never able to charge their abusers.
The federal government set up the inquiry in December 2015 to address the high number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
