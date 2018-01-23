

CTVNews.ca Staff





Alarming dashcam video captured by a driver in the London, Ont. area shows the moment when a transport truck driver veered into oncoming traffic.

Joe Manuel told CTV London that he had just gotten off Highway 401 and had started to drive north over a bridge on Iona Road southeast of London on Monday when he noticed an oncoming truck with a Ryder logo crossing into the lane in front of him.

“He started idling into my side of the road,” Manuel said.

Fortunately, the truck was approaching slowly enough for Manuel to react. He said he tried honking the horn to attract the truck driver’s attention.

“I eventually had to put it in reverse because he was falling asleep and no horn, nothing was waking him up,” Manuel said.

Manuel said he was faced with a difficult dilemma. He could either drive around the truck with the possibility of meeting potential oncoming traffic or he could continue to reverse and hope that vehicles entering the bridge don’t rear-end him.

Thankfully, the truck driver appeared to notice Manuel’s vehicle and steered his truck into the proper lane before giving Manuel a little wave.

Ryder, the truck company, provided CTV London with an emailed statement on Monday.

“At Ryder, we place the utmost importance on safety. We are investigating this situation and I will be back in touch once we have gathered the facts,” the company said.

Manuel told CTV London that he contacted Ontario Provincial Police, but they have not been able to locate the truck.

With a report from CTV London’s Gerry Dewan