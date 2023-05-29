Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
A driver captured images of the Tantallon wildfire raging in Hammonds Plains, N.S., on Sunday.
Dashcam footage shows flames and thick smoke on both sides of the road located in Halifax Regional Municipality, and the moment the car has to break when another vehicle becomes visible in front.
Late on Sunday, Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Mike Savage declared a local state of emergency that is set to be in effect for seven days.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
Russia's Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.
Here are some travel tips from a former flight attendant, pilot
Upcoming summer vacations could mean trips to the airport. These tips from a former flight attendant could make the process go smoother.
The art of apology and 13 words you shouldn't say after 'sorry'
Authors discuss their new book, 'Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies,' which aims to demystify the process of delivering honest apologies.
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Temperatures could approach 30 C in Toronto this week
It is going to be a scorcher of a week in Toronto with some of the hottest temperatures the city has seen so far in 2023.
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
NEW THIS MORNING | Summer construction season set to begin in Ottawa
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and several councillors will outline the 2023 construction season projects during a media conference on Slater Street at 10:30 a.m., including potential traffic impacts.
Runners suffer heat exhaustion, injuries during a hot Ottawa Race Weekend
There was an entire operation set up by the Ottawa Hospital, only steps from the finish line for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend with more than 100 health professionals ready for anything that could go wrong this weekend.
Hot and sunny week ahead for Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 26 C on Monday.
Emergency declared in Meaford after destructive fire sparks environmental concerns
The Municipality of Meaford has declared an emergency days after a fire tore through an automotive shop, causing water safety concerns for the community.
Deadly collision in Caledon under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision in Caledon Monday morning.
Police investigate break-in at Barrie thrift store
Police are investigating an early morning break-in at a thrift store in Barrie.
Emergency services on scene at fatal Oxford County crash
A fatal crash has shut down a rural road in Oxford County.
'Momma, are they going to kill us?’: Guelph, Ont. mother recounts family's escape from Sudan conflict
Rania Mukhtar is still processing her recent trip to Sudan, which was interrupted by the outbreak of military conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
House hit with gunfire in Brantford, shell casings found: police
Brantford police are looking into reports of shots fired after a home was allegedly hit with gunfire.
OPP investigating fatal crash in Oxford County
The crash involving the school bus happened around 7:30 a.m.,
Masked suspects wanted by police after bank robberies
OPP are looking to identify two suspects after bank robberies in Lambton County and Grey Highlands.
Two people charged following east London assault
Around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, police say a man walked by two people he didn't know, a man and a woman, and the man asked him for money.
Windsor mayor calls for renewed federal commitment and construction at EV battery plant
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is calling for resumption of construction and renewed federal commitment of the NextStar Energy electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility in Windsor.
Motorcyclist charged after crash in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP have charged a motorcyclist after a crash in Lakeshore.
Transit Windsor buses might have more senior riders next week: Here’s why
Transit Windsor is offering rides for a loonie for seniors next week.
Teen driver in critical condition after crashing into a concrete wall in Saint-Leonard
A teenage driver is in critical condition in the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall and then another vehicle in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough. Montreal police (SPVM) reports that a 911 call at 1:40 a.m. notified officers about a collision on Langelier Boulevard near Lavoisier Boulevard.
Quebec announces a further $5.7 million to combat gun violence and organized crime
Quebec is allocating $5.7 million to intensify police presence in "strategic locations" in the Montreal region. Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel made the announcement on Monday at the Quebec provincial police (SQ) headquarters in Montreal.
'Precious' musical instruments removed from Montreal heritage building after fire
A pair of valuable musical instruments have been removed from a Montreal heritage building that caught fire last week, raising hopes that they can be saved to play again. Simon Blanchet, programming director at the Chapelle du Bon-Pasteur, said Sunday a Fazioli concert grand piano and a 1772 Kirckman harpsichord were both removed from the concert venue inside the chapel of the 19th century former monastery a day earlier.
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
'Sparks flying everywhere': Thousands of residents evacuated due to Halifax-area wildfire
A wildfire has damaged and destroyed several homes in the Halifax area and forced the evacuation of approximately 14,000 residents, according to fire officals.
'We are not filling a dumpster in 24 hours': The illegal dumping problem in Point Douglas
Residents in Point Douglas say their area has become a dumping ground for the rest of the city's unwanted garbage, and want more done to get rid of the piles of trash accumulating in the central-Winnipeg neighbourhood.
Woman dead after rollover in Sandy Hook
A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a highway rollover the community of Sandy Hook Sunday.
Calgary in the spotlight as Albertans head to the polls
Alberta electors who have yet to cast their ballots will head to the polls on Monday following a gruelling and contentious campaign trail from both the United Conservative Party and the Alberta NDP.
Giraffe at Calgary zoo died from a broken neck, investigation reveals
Officials with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have released more information about the death of Emara, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe, earlier this month.
Some of the memorable comments made during Alberta election campaign
Candidates for both the United Conservative Party and New Democrats have been campaigning over the last four weeks for their party to form the next Alberta government. Here are some memorable quotes from the campaign.
Calgary in the spotlight as Albertans head to the polls
Alberta electors who have yet to cast their ballots will head to the polls on Monday following a gruelling and contentious campaign trail from both the United Conservative Party and the Alberta NDP.
Gas station sticker shock: Fuel prices top $2 per litre mark across Metro Vancouver
Gas prices have officially surpassed the $2 per litre mark in many parts of Metro Vancouver.
Monday morning commuters warned to expect traffic delays after 2 vehicle incidents on Highway 1
A fiery crash in Abbotsford on Monday morning caused major traffic delays during the morning commute, as did a vehicle incident near Langley.
‘It’s nowhere that I’m happy to call home’: City survey finds private SROs unaffordable
A survey by Vancouver city staff has concluded that SROs, or single room occupancy buildings — often deemed a last resort for housing — are becoming increasingly unaffordable for those on income assistance.
Humanity at risk: AI pioneer urges federal government to regulate faster
One of the so-called godfathers of artificial intelligence says governments need to move faster on regulations to protect against the dangers of the rapidly advancing technology, before it poses a larger threat to humanity.
Is it time for a cabinet shuffle? Political strategists weigh in
With just four weeks left until the House of Commons breaks for the summer, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period says it's likely time for the prime minister to shuffle his cabinet.
Running through middle age can keep brain healthy and neurons wired: study
Exercising as you age can help maintain memory and fight cognitive decline, according to a new study.
Prediabetes: The younger you are, the higher the risk of dementia
People who develop prediabetes when they’re younger are likely to have a higher risk for dementia in later life, a new U.S. study has found.
AI means everyone can now be a programmer, Nvidia chief says
Artificial intelligence means everyone can now be a computer programmer as all they need to do is speak to the computer, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday, hailing the end of the 'digital divide.'
North Korea notifies neighbouring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days
North Korea on Monday notified neighbouring Japan that it plans to launch a satellite in coming days, which may be an attempt to put Pyongyang's first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.
Space race: China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030
China plans to land astronauts on the moon before 2030, in what would be another advance in what's increasingly seen as a new space race pitting the Asian autocracy against the United States and its democratic allies.
George Maharis, star of TV's 'Route 66' in the 1960s, dies at 94
George Maharis, a stage-trained actor with rough-hewn good looks who became an icon to American youth in the 1960s as he cruised the country in a Corvette convertible in the hit television series 'Route 66,' has died.
Texas passes sexual conduct bill drag show artists fear will prompt crackdown
Texas would expand what is considered an illegal public performance of sexual conduct, under a bill approved late Sunday by state lawmakers that drag artists fear will be used to criminalize their shows.
Turkish lira hits record low, stocks gain after Erdogan secures re-election
Turkiye's lira hit fresh record lows against the dollar on Monday, though stocks rallied, after President Tayyip Erdogan secured victory in Sunday's presidential election, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.
Stock market today: Energy and financial stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite higher
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as gains the heavyweight energy and financial sectors helped lift the Toronto market higher.
U.S. debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right
The reviews are starting to come in as details emerge about the debt ceiling agreement reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Halle Bailey's star role in 'Little Mermaid' is an inspiration for young Black girls. Here's why
Animated movies are often a child’s first exposure to media and film. And the representation of people of color in media influences how they feel about race as they mature, a study by the non-profit Common Sense has found.
'We have an influence': How some Canadians are inspiring others to focus on the environment
From actions in their local communities to mass demonstrations, here's how Canadians from all walks of life are inspiring others to take part in helping the environment.
Blais scores twice, Canada beats Germany 5-2 to win gold at men's hockey worlds
Sammy Blais scored twice as Canada beat Germany 5-2 to capture gold at the men's world hockey championship on Sunday.
Canada's Shapovalov advances, Auger-Aliassime ousted at French Open
Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round, while fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime earned an early exit at the French Open on Monday.
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed at French Open after no handshake with Belarus' Sabalenka because of war
Marta Kostyuk, who is from Ukraine, avoided so much as any eye contact with Aryna Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, after the match, instead walking directly over to acknowledge the chair umpire. Sabalenka walked toward the net as if expecting some sort of exchange.
Alonso feels he's far from catching F1 leader Verstappen despite his own remarkable form
Fernando Alonso has five podiums in six races in a remarkable season for Aston Martin, yet still feels he's no closer to catching Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The two-time Formula One champions now head to a race with special significance for both of them.
Verstappen wins Monaco GP to extend F1 championship lead; Alonso 2nd ahead of Ocon
Formula One champion Max Verstappen's lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and a record 39th overall for the team as he extended his championship lead to 39 points over teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday.
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.