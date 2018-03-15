

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Vancouver are warning would-be daredevils not to climb tall structures in the city, after being alerted to a video showing a man scaling a crane downtown.

The video shows a man scaling a tall crane over Vancouver House, near the Granville Bridge. It’s accrued more than 1,500 views since it was posted online last month.

Police say the actions in the video could be criminal and nature, although they have not indicated whether they will be investigating.

They add that building-climbing is dangerous because it puts the climber, the public and first responders at risk.

Police have issued similar warnings in the past over building-climbing videos recorded in the city.