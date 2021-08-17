Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin will be formally charged by Gatineau police on Wednesday with one count of sexual assault, according to his lawyer.

He will present himself to a Gatineau police station at 9 a.m. EDT, per police request. He is expected to speak with media at 9:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Fortin was the face of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout until mid-May when he was removed.

He has denied any wrongdoing. The charges are expected to be in relation to allegations that date back to 1989.