Daniel Paul, historian who wrote painful story of Mi'kmaq people, dies at 84

Daniel Paul, shown in this handout image, holds his Nova Scotia Human Rights award for furthering Indigenous issues. Paul, a Mi'kmaw elder who documented the often painful details of his people's history, has died at the age of 84. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO Daniel Paul, shown in this handout image, holds his Nova Scotia Human Rights award for furthering Indigenous issues. Paul, a Mi'kmaw elder who documented the often painful details of his people's history, has died at the age of 84. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social