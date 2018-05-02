

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police issued a traffic alert about a car dangling from a bridge spanning the Don Valley on Wednesday morning.

Police initially said the vehicle, which appeared to be suspended in mid-air by a cable, was part of a movie shoot. They have since confirmed that no movie shoot was authorized, and said the reason for the car’s presence under the bridge is “still unknown.”

Police and emergency services attended the area and determined there was no hazard.

Police said the right southbound lane is blocked on the Don Valley Parkway at Millwood Road. The vehicle was suspended about 200 metres away from the busy parkway.

The blue sedan appeared to be empty, burned and missing several windows.

Police said they will release more information as it becomes available. An investigation continues.

Strange sight of the day: car hanging from the Millwood Rd bridge near the DVP. It's a for a movie stunt, we're told @CTVToronto pic.twitter.com/gcCLRSZRxE — Ian Caldwell (@iancaldwellCTV) May 2, 2018

Police: Right lane blocked on southbound Don Valley Parkway at Millwood Road due to car dangling from Millwood Bridge. pic.twitter.com/mmmz19fGRA — CP24 (@CP24) May 2, 2018