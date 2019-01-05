

A nursing student who rushed to the aid of victims of Toronto’s Danforth shooting only to suffer life-changing injuries herself is recovering well nearly six months after the horrifying attack.

Danielle Kane and her boyfriend were celebrating a friend’s birthday at an Italian restaurant on July 22 when she heard what sounded like fireworks on the busy street in the east end of Toronto.

Kane and her partner Jerry Pinksen, an emergency room nurse, were advised to stay inside by staff who told them there was a gunman in the area, but chose to go out to help someone injured just outside.

“I didn’t take more than one or two steps out of the restaurant when I made eye contact with someone across the street,” Kane told CTV Toronto on Friday.

“He had his arms down and all of a sudden his arms came up and there was a bright red flash and I realized he was the gunman.”

Right after, a bullet tore through her stomach and diaphragm, shattering part of her spine. She was put in a medically induced coma for 11 days following the shooting.

At around 10 p.m. that night, lone gunman Faisal Hussain, 29, fired shots along Danforth Avenue using a semiautomatic pistol, killing 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and Reese Fallon, 18. Kane was among 13 wounded.

The shooting has left her paralyzed from the waist down.

“I was absolutely thinking this could be it, this could be the end,” she recalled.

“And I remember feeling very strongly that I did not want my story to be over.”

Kane’s boyfriend has been by her side throughout the whole ordeal and recovery.

"She is such a strong, independent woman,” Pinksen said.

“You think you have an idea about a person and then they just prove you right every single day. It’s just been amazing to be around.”

Kane is approaching her recovery with bravery, positivity and gratitude for the support from family, friends, and hundreds of messages from strangers.

"It’s part of the reason why I feel like I need to just get better because it’s like I need to do justice for all the good that was done to help get me back,” she said.

"There’s no shortage of things to cry about and be upset about, but focusing on the positive is what helps me get through the day.”