

The Canadian Press





MUSQUASH, N.B. - Dozens of people in the small southern New Brunswick community of Musquash have been evacuated from their homes due to concerns about the water level at the nearby East Branch dam.

Some areas of New Brunswick have been deluged by more than 100 millimetres of rain over the past 24 hours causing localized flooding and water levels at the dam to rise to near capacity.

Philip Melanson, deputy chief of the Musquash Fire and Rescue Department, says officials with the Department of Natural Resources are monitoring the situation and ordered the evacuation as a safety precaution.

Melanson says firefighters and RCMP officers began knocking on doors at around 9 p.m. on Saturday and telling people to pack enough belongings for two days.

He says many of the evacuees, estimated at between 100 and 150 people, were registering at the Carleton Kirk community centre in Saint John, about a 15 minute drive west of Musquash.

Melanson says no damage has been reported as a result of the high water and that levels at the dam had begun to recede.