

CTVNews.ca Staff with a report from CTV Ottawa





Passengers on a Sunwing flight out of Ottawa say that their trip was delayed when their plane turned around just 2 hours into their trip to Cuba.

Sunwing Flight 324 left Ottawa for Varadero , Cuba on Sunday night

But after only a couple hours in the air, passengers were told that the flight was being turned around.

“They say it was an issue with the fuel and they were concerned that the possibility of not being able to make it,” passenger John Laurin told CTV Ottawa.

Laurin said that they were told that the return was due to a “technical issue,” and that the crew “couldn’t take the chance” continuing with the flight.

The flight was rescheduled for early Monday morning, and passengers arrived in Cuba shortly before 6 a.m.

CTV Ottawa reached out to Sunwing for a comment, but has not heard back.