CTVNews.ca, National News, W5 win 8 RTDNA awards

CTVNews.ca, CTV National News and W5 won a combined eight awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, the organization announced on Saturday.

CTVNews.ca won the Breaking News award for its coverage of the death of Prince Philip, an award for Overall Excellence in Digital for its coverage of the 2021 federal election campaign and COVID-19 pandemic, and the Excellence in Innovation award for 2021 federal election maps.

CTV News also earned awards in Continuing Coverage for its stories on Canada's residential school system, Excellence in Sound for a story about Halifax's Chebucto Head foghorn, Feature News for the story "From Nunavik to Rideau Hall" about incoming Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, and Live Special Events for its coverage of the funeral of Prince Philip.

The CTV News investigative program W5 also earned an award for Excellence in Sports Reporting for "The Coach," a multi-part series about Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and his journey from winning an NBA championship to coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RTDNA Canada also recognized CTV National News reporters Avis Favaro and Tom Walters with lifetime achievement awards.

In the local news category, CTV News picked up four awards.

CTV Vancouver won in the Breaking News (Large Market) category for its coverage of the B.C. floods, while its CTV News at 6 program also earned an award for TV Newscast (Large Market) for covering the flooding.

CTV Atlantic won a Breaking News (Small/Medium Market) award for its coverage of the confrontations between police and protesters over the clearing of temporary homeless shelters in Halifax.

CTV Atlantic also won an award for Excellence in Sports Reporting for its story about Matt Ayyash, Nova Scotia’s only deaf referee.

CP24, meanwhile, earned a national award for Best News App.