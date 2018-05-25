

CTVNews.ca Staff





W5 host and managing editor Kevin Newman was honoured with the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada’s prestigious President’s Award at a gala in Toronto Friday night.

“For more than 30 years Kevin Newman has contributed his valuable insights and extraordinary storytelling abilities to audiences on both sides of the border,” RTDNA president Ian Koenigsfest said in an earlier statement announcing the award. “A pioneer in so many respects, the much decorated and highly respected Newman has provided context and meaning to the most important stories impacting our society during his vast career.”

The President’s Award is the highest honour bestowed by the association, which represents both electronic and digital journalists as well as news managers in Canada, and is meant to acknowledge “an individual who has brought recognition and distinction to the field of electronic and digital journalism.”

Newman has been contributing to W5 since 2012 and has served as host and managing editor of the investigative television series since 2016. Working on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border for over three decades, Newman has also earned many of the television news industry’s other top accolades, including both Emmy and Gemini Awards.